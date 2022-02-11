Authorities warn you to stay off the ice, especially during warmer weather.
On Thursday, emergency crews rescued one person at Boca Reservoir, about 100 yards from the shore. Fortunately, the victim only suffered minor injuries and hypothermia, but it could have been a lot worse.
Just last weekend, a Truckee man drowned at Stampede Reservoir after falling through the ice. Several others had to also be rescued.
Truckee Fire Protection District, Nevada County Sheriff Office, CalFire NEU, Forest Service and CHP Helicopter all helped in this latest incident.