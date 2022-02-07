Authorities have identified the man who drowned at Stampede Reservoir this past weekend.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 72-year-old William Smallfield was recovered Sunday morning with the help of both Washoe County Hasty Team and the Placer County Dive Team.
The Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the report of eight people that fell through the ice while skating on Stampede Reservoir on Saturday.
Authorities say that six of the skaters fell into the water and the other two helped pull the remaining individuals from the lake.
One of the people who fell in farther from the rest of the group, went under water and responders could not locate him.
The investigation remains ongoing.
CareFlight transported one person to Tahoe Forest Hospital with minor injuries and they were released later in the day.
Truckee Fire Protection District is also urging people to stay off the icy lakes in the area because they say there's no way to know the stability of the ice and how safe it is.
(The Sierra County Sheriff's Office assisted with this story).