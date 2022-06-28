The Great Basin Institute (GBI) is pleased to announce the return of the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs at Taylor Creek Visitor Center this Friday, July 1, 2022.
Sponsored by GBI, the free programs will be held at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.
Program Schedule
Friday, July 1 - An Evening with Mark Twain, 6-7 p.m., presented by McAvoy Layne. Portrayed by the well-known McAvoy Layne, Mark Twain has been presenting at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater for more than 30 years! Mr. Twain has said it's one of his favorite stages.
Friday, July 8 - The Birds of Taylor Creek, 8-9 p.m., presented by Alan Gubanich. Join Lahontan Audubon Society ornithologist, Alan Gubanich and discover Taylor Creek's wonderful world of birds.
Friday, July 15 - Winged Flight at Night, 8:30-9:30 p.m., presented by Corky Quirk. Join Corky Quirk from NorCalBats on a journey through the life of bats.
Pre-packaged items for sale and public restrooms will be available during these events. For more information, call the Taylor Creek Visitor Center at 530-543-2674 during business hours, Thursday through Sunday from 9-4 p.m.
(The USDA Forest Service assisted with this report)