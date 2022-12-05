(December 5, 2022) The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is reporting a hunger strike among some offenders at Ely State Prison.
They say the strike began on December 1 and was mostly in protest of the food portions being served. NDOC says offenders are also protesting conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions.
They say originally, 39 offenders were participating. Today, December 5, 27 of them refused food. NDOC says that number fluctuates daily.
They say food is made available daily to all participants.
In response to the strike, NDOC is auditing portion sizes at all facilities throughout the state and reviewing the contract they have with the current food vendor.
There are additional complaints also under review.
Participating offenders are being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics, NDOC says.