The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Washoe County listed in the high community level for COVID-19. The county is averaging more than 200 daily new cases of COVID-19 and more than 10 confirmed or suspected hospitalizations per 100,000 over the last seven days.
""It is actually expected that by this time, there will probably be an increase in our cases," Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness for the Washoe County Health District said.
This is the first surge in Washoe County since Omicron during the first two months of the year. That surge had the most infections since the start of the pandemic.
"Now, it's quite a few months out, so a lot of this natural immunity gained through that has been waning," Diao said.
In one day, 1,671 people tested positive. The highest day during the current surge was 272. Diao says that is just the tip of the iceberg because so many people are taking at-home tests or they are not testing at all. That is why she is encouraging people to take safety precautions.
"The most important thing, obviously, is to get vaccinated and given that vaccines are available to even younger children, that's good news because then that's additional ways for us to control transmission," Diao said. "If you are in indoor public places, definitely, I would encourage people to wear a mask."
Many people have plans for the Fourth of July weekend. That could include traveling or having barbecues. Historically, COVID-19 tend to rise after holiday gatherings.
"I would encourage people, if you are, have outdoor gatherings," Diao said. "Please, do outdoor gatherings, if possible."
Despite the high category for community levels, the daily average is still lower than during the Delta surge, last fall. The rate of hospitalizations compared to cases is also much lower.
"Our numbers are creeping up, but our hospitalizations compared to what happened during the Delta are lower," Diao said.
She says there are many reasons for the lower severity including vaccinations and treatments for people who test positive for the virus.
"Really reach out and understand what treatment options might be available to you, so that you won't end up hospitalized," Diao said.
Washoe County is reporting eight COVID-related deaths in June, so the disease is still very serious for some populations. She says if you have symptoms or you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested. If you test positive, stay home.