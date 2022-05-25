The shooting at Robb Elementary, in Uvaldi, had many parents wondering how to talk to their children about it.
Even though the shooting didn't happen here, kids could see coverage of this and feel very unsafe, Dr. Ethan Steever, chief clinical officer at Willow Springs, says assuring them they are safe, is very important, even if you don't feel like it.
"Even if we have those anxieties and fears, we need to deal with those ourselves, and not share those with our kids, our kids they need to know how we are protecting them, they need to know how as a society we are protecting them, how as parents we protect them," says Dr. Steever.
For parents, he says focusing on your community, understanding how systems work at your local school, may help you feel that there is something you can actually do, but he says preventing kids from returning to school, shouldn't be a response.
"I can understand the feeling, I just want to bubble wrap my child, I feel that way all the time, but they need to get out in the world, they need to go to school, one thing we learned over the past 2 years with COVID, is they need to be around other kids," says Steever.