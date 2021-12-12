The National Weather Service is expecting us to get a multi-day storm event that's already started in the Sierras.
The Nevada Department of Transportation tells us the Mt. Rose Highway construction is now finished, a day early too, but this incoming storm will cause snow covered roads on I-80, in the Tahoe Basin and along Highway 50.
With dark clouds looming over the mountains, we expect storms to be back in our area this week, just similar to last week with traffic slowed down in a blizzard of snow.
Edan Weishahn, the Senior Meteorologist at the National Weather Service says "Our main goal is to have people leave plenty of time for their commute."
Waking up early and preparing for the commute ahead in a storm situation keeps everyone safer on the roads and prevents feeling rushed. Checking the road conditions before you go is always a good idea.
Weishahn mentions "Wake up early, make sure to have that coffee set to brew really early, and check those road conditions before you go, there could be road closures or school closures."
She adds, they want people taking their time and driving slow on ice and snow.
Weishahn reminds everyone "Plan ahead have those resources in your car, extra water, extra food especially extra patients."
Staying safe on the roads is a must but Weishahn says she's thankful for the snow. It'll help our local ski resorts stay up and running as well as help our area out of the drought we've been seeing.
Weishahn mentions "You know the water supply in general, we definitely would love to see snow here."