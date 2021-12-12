Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected in wind prone areas, including along Highway 395 in the North Valleys downwind of Peavine and in south Reno. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish as rain moves into the region Sunday night into Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, 4 to 8 inches between 5000 and 5500 feet, and 8 to 18 inches above 5500 feet including the Virginia City Highlands. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute above 5000 feet and will likely affect the Tuesday morning commute for all areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be gusty through Monday afternoon, particularly for wind prone locations along the US-395 corridor. Travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning, be prepared for long delays especially during commute times. Check with NDOT for the latest chain or snow tire requirements before traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&