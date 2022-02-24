The crisis in Ukraine is thousands of miles away from Reno but it is much closer than that for Vera Samburova.
"I cried my eyes out, yesterday, because it's just our people suffering from both sides," Samburova said.
Samburova is an American citizen, living in Reno for the last 14 years. She grew up in Russia, southwest of Moscow. Her mother grew up in Ukraine.
"We spent our childhood there," Samburova said. "We were going to Ukraine four times per year to visit our grandparents and our relatives there and it was absolutely fantastic. I have family in both countries, in Ukraine and in Russia, and it just breaks my heart."
She says she did not expect President Vladimir Putin to go through with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so she was shocked to see the turmoil that erupted, Wednesday. Especially, because the neighboring countries have so much in common.
"We speak the same language, we understand each other, we are pretty much brother countries and for me, first it was a shock," Samburova said.
Samburova blames Putin and the Russian government for the conflict but says the Russian people do not want the war.
"Russian people don't want it," Samburova said. "Russian people don't want to be blamed for this war, ordinary Russian people. They don't want this war. No. We don't want our brothers, pretty much, our families suffering there. At the same time, we also have Russian young boys sent to this war."
She is also concerned about civilian casualties in Ukraine, knowing some of her loved ones could be in danger.
"Some normal, ordinary people will suffer," Samburova said. "Somebody can be killed there."
She hopes the countries can still find a peaceful resolution before the invasion goes any further.
"I want to travel there," Samburova said. "I want to visit my grandma's grave there and my uncle's grave there. I want to have a nice time there. I don't want war. I cannot even imagine in my worst dream that after this awful pandemic, we end up in war. Real war. It is real war there."
Samburova is in contact with many friends and family who live in Ukraine, so she is getting updates from them about the violence that is happening.
"What I'm seeing my friends sending me, that the stores are closing, that the banks are not working, that people in the city can hear bombs exploding around," Samburova said.
President Joe Biden has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia because of Russia's military action, saying it will have consequences on it's communications and military. Samburova has her doubts on their effectiveness.
"Sanctions usually don't affect government, directly," Samburova said. "Sanctions usually affect ordinary people."
She also has a message for her loved ones in the two countries. Many families are in the same situation as her, with family on both sides of the border.
"Dear Ukrainians and Russians, I hope that this conflict will be over soon. I hope that our governments will find time and will meet and will make peace. Better to have poor peace than good war."
Putin threatened leaders of countries that might intervene, saying that if anyone tries to get in his way, it "will lead to consequences of the sort that you have not faced ever in your history.”
"I don't trust him and it scares me and I hope he will not do something larger than what he already did," Samburova said.
Samburova has citizenship in both the United States and Russia. She hopes the U.S. and other countries will continue to work on a peaceful resolution to end the war, quickly.