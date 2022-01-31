A 22-year-old man from Grass Valley California is behind bars after leading police on a dangerous pursuit in Elko.
On Saturday, January 29 at about 7:00 pm, Elko Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel in northwest Elko for a report of peace disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers determined there had been a road rage incident in which a driver followed another vehicle from somewhere near Wild Horse Reservoir.
The first vehicle followed the second vehicle into the hotel parking lot and blocked the second vehicle in.
The driver of the second vehicle called dispatch to report the incident.
At some point the driver of the first vehicle identified as Zachary Joseph Daniels exited his vehicle and began pounding on the windows of the reporting party's vehicle in a threatening manner.
The reporting party directed responding officers to a gas station across the street from the hotel, where the suspect and vehicle described as a Ford Pickup was located.
Officers noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the pickup.
Officers ordered the driver out of the truck, however, he refused to comply.
The driver fled the gas station in a reckless manner and without his headlights illuminated, nearly striking pedestrians in the parking lot.
The fleeing driver lost control of his pickup near Copper St. and Enfield Ave, striking a light pole and two vehicles parked in a residential driveway, pushing them into a house.
The result was substantial damage to the vehicles and minor damage to the residence.
As EPD Officers approached the damaged pickup, Daniels was attempting to flee the crash scene in his vehicle and refusing commands to exit the truck.
Officers were able to arrest Daniels shortly after.
Daniels was subsequently booked on DUI, Felony Eluding, Felony Destruction of Property, Resisting a Public Officer, Reckless Driving and multiple traffic violations.
No officers or members of the public were injured in this incident.
(The Elko Police Department assisted in this report.)