As 2022 nears, some new laws will take effect in the new year which include changes to car seat requirements.
Assembly Bill 118 which goes into effect on Saturday, January 1st, a child passenger who is younger than eight, and who is shorter than 57 inches must be in a child restraint system
Additionally, the bill removes the weight requirement of 60 pounds and adds that the child be less than 57 inches tall.
All children younger than two are required to be rear-facing, in the back seat of a vehicle.