The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has closed State Route 89/Monitor Pass between Route 4 in Alpine County and U.S. 395 in Mono County for the winter season.
Monitor Pass has been closed since November 28 due to snow. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Caltrans extended the closure through the winter season.
Route-4/Ebbetts Pass, Route-108/Sonora Pass and Route 120/Tioga Pass also are closed for the winter season.
The recent storms, and accumulation of snow, make the seasonal closures necessary for the safety of motorists and Caltrans crews.
The weather conditions on the passes and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to make the seasonal closures. Once the passes are closed for winter, they will not be reopened until conditions warrant.
Each year, Caltrans crews work diligently to clear debris, remove snow, and make repairs so the highway can reopen by Memorial Day Weekend. Winter weather and road conditions can change rapidly. Motorists should expect the worst conditions and be prepared when traveling in areas subject to hazardous conditions.
All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive or snow tires should, additionally, carry chains when traveling during snowy weather. Drivers without chains in their possession may not be allowed to proceed.
When highway signs indicate that chains are required, drivers must stop and install chains or risk being cited and fined.
CHAIN CONTROL REQUIREMENT LEVELS:
- No Restrictions - Watch for snow on pavement.
- R-1: Chains are required on all commercial vehicles (trucks or buses). All other vehicles (cars, pick-ups, vans, etc.) must have either snow tread tires or chains on the drive axle.
- R-2: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives with snow tread tires. Four-wheel drive vehicles must carry chains in the vehicle.
- R-3: Chains required - ALL VEHICLES - no exceptions.
For the latest road condition information, tune your radio to the Caltrans Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) at 530 AM, 1610 AM or 1670 AM or call the Caltrans Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623)
Real time conditions are also available online and for mobile phones at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.