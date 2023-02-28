I-80 remained closed since overnight Monday and kept closed throughout the day Tuesday. Caltrans expects the interstate won't actually reopen to traffic until sometime Wednesday.
Many were trying to make their way back over the pass into Reno when the closure went into effect. Rosemary Rormuar, a traveler from San Jose, California tells us what she thinks of the excess of snowfall.
"This is some crazy weather I've never seen this much snow into March, which is tomorrow, and this is crazy."
John Evans, a resident from Verdi agrees "It's crazy I don't think we've had this much snow ever since I've been here."
Often times when the pass is closed off to travelers, many congregate in the Gold Ranch parking lot to wait out the storm, but today was a little different, with almost no drivers to be seen.
Ryan Vandenhaack, a resident from Washington who now lives in Reno, tells us about the road conditions he thinks is playing a part in traveler absence. "It's dangerous, I have all wheel drive and even I'm only going 25 to 30."
Some residents say there are perks to having such stormy weather…Vandenhaack points out, "Hey, the Truckee River is going to be flowing good this year, I mean we need it so…"
Hesam Shemirami, a resident From San Jose trying to get over the pass, agreed, "It's amazing, I think it's the best snow we've had in 20 years."'
However, Allen Schmidt, a Reno local, mentions his own thoughts on the snow. "We need the moisture, you know, but I'm over it... I'm over it.
As for truck drivers, they’re lined up and down the interstate waiting for the pass to open so they can make their deliveries and make it home safely, but for now they’re living out of their trucks.
Evans tells us what he’s noticed on the side of the road, "They're packed all the way down into Verdi it's crazy…it's dangerous too." Residents say when the pass is closed, it’s better to be inconvenienced than unsafe.
Evans explains that the closure helps keep him "from crashing on the road and getting stuck and dying in the cold."