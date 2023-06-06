Last night less than five minutes before "sine die," the midnight deadline - the state senate made a vote on the capital improvements project.
It's a budget bill that requires a two-thirds approval - but it did not get it - and now the governor has called for a special session.
Josh Meny was there last night in Carson City as lawmakers did not resolve the budget bill.
Last night tensions were high in the state senate in the final minutes of the session.
The governor's office issued a short statement saying Lombardo was meeting with legislative leadership stating, "I anticipate calling a special session in the morning."
We spoke to senate minority leader Heidi Seevers Gansert shortly after final adjournment.
Heidi Seevers Gansert, "You know we're going to look at capitol improvements but we also want to look at paying charter school teachers the same, or give them the say type of raises the other public school employees."
As, we've been reporting republicans and democrats are divided over capitol improvement projects...Most notably a more than $100 million proposal to build a second Nevada state capitol complex in Las Vegas.
And, Lombardo and democrats continue to be divided over education.
Ira Hansen, "Were able to get some of their agenda through, particular what the governor wanted. We especially need to do some improvements in public education to allow kids to have more educational opportunities as far as like school vouchers, things of that nature.
The governor's office has not officially called a special session yet.
But the state constitution give the governor sole authority to set the date of the special session...And decide what topics will be discussed.
In addition capitol improvements and charter school issues -- sources tell us we could also see the measure to build the Oakland a's stadium in Las Vegas on that agenda.