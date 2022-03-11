John C. Bohach Elementary School hosted its inaugural birthday celebration for Officer Bohach on Friday morning.
The event was held at his namesake school at 1100 Windmill Farms Parkway in Sparks.
Reno Officer Bohach was shot and killed in the line of duty in August 2001.
He would have turned 56 on March 11th.
The Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, UNR Police Department and the Washoe County School District Police Department, all participated in the event.