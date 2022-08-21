The Douglas County School District says it has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Douglas High School (DHS).
In a Facebook post released by the school district Sunday, August 21, 2022, states that the sheriff's office does not know it the threat is credible but made the decison to share the information with DHS families.
The school district will communicate with the sheriff's office and families if they have any new information.
The district has also asked the sheriff's office for additional patrols for Monday morning.