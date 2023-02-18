Weather Alert

...COLD, WIND, AND SNOW RETURN NEXT WEEK... While the upcoming holiday weekend will feature dry and mild conditions, a much colder weather pattern with periods of stronger winds and snow will arrive starting Tuesday. * WINDS: Strong winds will accompany a cold front on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph appear likely, with possible stronger gusts surpassing 60 mph in wind prone areas along US-395. Wind gusts may exceed 100 mph along the Sierra crest. Winds of this magnitude will bring difficulties for both air and ground travel, along with choppy lakes and potential impacts for backcountry recreation. Pockets of blowing dust are also expected across the west central Nevada Basin and Range, which could affect I-80, US-95, and Highway 50. * SNOW: An initial round of snow is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a short period of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible with the front. Additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night. Overall snow totals could reach 12-18 inches along the Sierra crest, with minor accumulation (generally under an inch) into the valleys of western Nevada. * COLD TEMPERATURES: Get ready for another cold snap. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero in colder valleys. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -25 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.