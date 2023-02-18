Nevada State Police say 69 year-old Lani Wilkes was arrested in a rollover crash that happened on Mt. Rose Hwy near Herz Boulevard, on the night on Friday, February 17, 2023.
State Police say the Washoe County Sheriff's Office initiated traffic stop at the base of Mt. Rose Hwy, at the south Virginia Street and Herz Boulevard intersection (near Summit Mall).
According to the report, the first driver failed to yield to the WCSO officers and continued on south Virginia Street, then struck another car that was yielding to the WCSO officers.
The first car rolled over after hitting the second car that was yielding.
The driver of the first car was taken to hospital with minor injuries, then was arrested and booked into washoe county jail.
Lani Wilkes was arrested for DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The driver of the car that got hit had minor injuries but is police say they will be ok.