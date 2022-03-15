As Reno and Sparks residents make plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and enjoy the warmer weather, the Sparks Police Department and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are asking that you make sure your plans include alternatives to driving under the influence.
Whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, you're urged to be as safe as possible and plan ahead.
From March 17 through March 22, 2022, Sparks Police and other regional law enforcement partners will dedicate extra officers specifically to look for drivers under the influence.
Funding for extra patrols come from a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
SPD says the goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving, helping to reach our state's goal of Zero Fatalities.
For more information on Nevada's Zero Fatalities goal, visit the link below.