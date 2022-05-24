The primary election is underway. In-state voters started receiving their mail ballots, last week. The Washoe County Registrar's Office is mailing the last batch, Wednesday.
"We can begin processing mail ballots on May 30, so up until then, we'll be sorting them by precinct," Jamie Rodriguez, Washoe County Government Affairs Manager said. "We can start signature verification. We haven't yet."
In-person voting begins Saturday. Early voting runs for two weeks from May 28 through June 10. Election Day is June 14.
"We are working on finishing up training for our vote center workers," Rodriguez said. "We are working on making sure that everything's ready in the back room. Again, we've started to get ballots back."
This will be the first primary election since the legislature implemented universal mail ballots. It passed them on a temporary basis during the 2020 election because of the pandemic, so the registrar's office has learned some things from that cycle.
"One of the issues we ran into last election was we just didn't have enough space," Rodriguez said. "It was really hard to have enough space to process the number of ballots that we were receiving or mail ballots that we were receiving."
Rodriguez says very few voters opted out of the mail ballots. They can still choose to vote in-person, despite receiving a mail ballot.
"You can either bring the mail ballot to the vote center and surrender it or you will have to fill out a form that says I received a mail ballot but I am affirming that I will not be using that mail ballot," Rodriguez said.
Some voters have lost confidence in the electoral system, following the 2020 presidential race. Rodriguez says Nevada's system is safe and voters can be assured that each vote will count.
"The voting process in Nevada is very secure," Rodriguez said. "I appreciate that people have a lot of concerns. There's a lot of new, so it gets very confusing. The counties all do it a little bit differently."
Nevada holds a closed primary, so voters can only vote in nonpartisan races and those races affiliated with their party. Rodriguez says that causes a lot of voters to change their party affiliation around this time of the cycle. Others are making other updates to their voter registration. Voters can make changes until May 30 and still receive a mail ballot.
"That's a change of address, that's a change of party affiliation," Rodriguez said. "If a mail ballot has already been sent to you, it'll cancel the old ballot and issue you a new one."
In-person, early voting was the most popular method for Nevadans to cast their ballots in 2022. That was during the early months of the pandemic.
"When it's a little bit more open and we're not looking at the COVID restrictions, we're interested to see if people really do prefer the mail ballot and if that becomes the most popular way of voting or if people do still prefer to vote in-person," Rodriguez said.
Nevada offers same-day registration, so people can register in-person at the polls June 1 through June 10 and on June 14.