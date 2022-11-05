Election day is just three days away and both Republicans and Democrats are working around the clock to rally voters for the final day.
Both parties told us they’re expecting big turnouts this year.
Both parties have been doing everything from door knocking, canvasing and making phone calls to voters to remind them to vote on election day.
Hallie Balch, the Director of Communications for the Republican National Committee for California and Nevada tells us "We're also always encouraging everyone to get out early, get their ballots in, make sure they're counted and make sure their voice is heard for this election." Sarah Mahler, Chair for the Democratic Party of Washoe County says, "If you want to make sure everything is taken care of drop it in the mail if you want to drop it on election day you can do that too."
Nearly 35 million Americans have already cast their vote. Here at home more than 121 thousand of those were Washoe County voters. A new Emerson College poll found that if the election were held today, the Republican candidate for Nevada governor would be in the lead. 49% of those polled, support republican candidate Joe Lombardo. He's ahead of incumbent Steve Sisolak by four percentage points, with 45% of those polled in favor of the democrat. 3% of voters polled were undecided.
Since September, Lombardo has gained nine percentage points, while Sisolak has gained five points. In the U.S. senate race, according to the same poll, 50% of Nevada voters support Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while 45% support democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. 3% say they’re still undecided.
The Republican party said they’re notorious for voting in person. The Democratic party says they usually vote in person for early voting or by mail. Balch says, "We're expecting people to come out in droves and vote for Republicans that are able to make the changes that they want to see in congress." Mahler also says, "Our senate race is so important to the whole country and so we're expecting a big turnout."
As for their watch parties for election day, both parties are able to unite everyone from volunteers, community members, and candidates all watching the results pan out. They say there is always a little bit of suspense…Mahler explains "We know in Nevada races are won and lost especially at the local level by handful of votes." Balch adds "Winning right? Everyone wants to win." Mahler concludes "We know it's turnout, it's all about turnout."