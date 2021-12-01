The Reno City Council approved ordinances and the rezoning of a piece of land near Plumb Lane. The goal is to bring commercial use to the area. City council says people should expect to see offices there. They are not sure who will be moving in, but should have announcements in a month.
“What it is for the communities, is a new opportunity to see a really great expansive economic just push going into really our gateway into our downtown and midtown area,” says Oscar Delgado, Council member, Ward 3.
During the same meeting, some ordinances were approved, one of them allows park rangers to enforce laws and assist people at all city trails, open spaces and areas close to the Truckee river.
“We didn't want to handicap our police or provide additional burdens to our police to monitor those areas, so that gives us additional folks in the area,” says Karl Hall, Reno City Attorney.
Since the city was also seeing so many catalytic converters stolen, they had to do something about it too and a new ordinance will require identification on catalytic converters that are sold to second hand dealers.
“It will enable our police to interview people who are selling catalytic converters and do an investigation and find out whether or not they were taken lawfully or illegally, and we can track those folks down and make sure that we're enforcing the law,” says Karl Hall, Reno City Attorney.
Plans to change the city's ward boundaries were also approved.
“It makes sure that each award has the equal number of people in each ward so that during the elections everything is equal in terms of population distribution,” says Hall.