A Fernley middle school student was detained Monday after a handgun was found on their person, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says.
LCSO initially responded to Silverland Middle School after school administration received an anonymous report of a student having a firearm.
That student was immediately removed from class and sent to the office, where he was awaiting deputies. During a pat down the student to ensure safety of the school, deputies found a .45 caliber handgun in the student's pants.
LCSO says the handgun had ammunition in the magazine, but the chamber was empty.
The student refused to provide a statement and was subsequently arrested.
Deputies further investigated with school administration and they determined this was an isolated incident and no further threat to the school existed.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office asks that if you or your children have any information regarding this incident, to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600 and request to speak to Deputy Whitten.
The following is a message that was sent out to parents after the incident: