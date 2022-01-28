Parents of young children will be able to attend a school fair this weekend that will help parents in the school searching process.
More than 1,200 community members are expected to attend the Reno School Choice Fair which will feature schools of all types — charter, magnet, private, and homeschool — as well as information about Nevada’s Opportunity Scholarship.
Principals, vice principals, and staff will be present to answer questions and assist families.
Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, snacks, a DJ, raffle, face painting, a photo booth, and more entertainment.
The event will also feature a student dance performance by Mater Academy, and keynote remarks from Sen. Heidi Gansert, Sen. Carrie Buck and recent high school graduate Gissell Vera on the impact of school choice.
This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Throughout the Week, well over a dozen large school fairs will take place across the U.S.
“As education policy has moved into the forefront of the national discourse, support for school choice has become more and more prevalent,” said Valeria Gurr, Director of External Affairs for American Federation for Children. “We have learned that education should never be treated with a one-size-fits-all approach. Now more than ever, families are understanding the importance of educational options and the role of parents in a student’s development. The 2022 Reno School Choice Fair will provide families with the tools and resources necessary to feel empowered in their child’s education.”
The Reno School Choice Fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitney Peak Hotel Ballroom at 255 N. Virginia St.
Register for the free event, planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, at nevadaschoolchoice.com/event/reno-school-choice-fair/.