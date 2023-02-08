'Three Sisters' Tree Removed as Sky Tavern Programming Expands

One of the 'Three Sisters' trees at the top of 'race hill' at Sky Tavern has been removed.
Sky Tavern says the race department advised the removal so they could make room for more training space and lanes. They say only one of the Three Sisters trees will be removed as part of the expansion.
Sky Tavern provided 2 News with this statement on Wednesday, February 8:
Today a tree was removed at Sky Tavern at the top of the “race hill.” The City of Reno was notified about the need to remove the tree and approved its removal. The population increase that we have seen in the Reno/Tahoe area has led to a significant growth of the Jr. Ski Program at Sky Tavern.
Along with accommodating 3,500 skiers this year, including a newly expanded Race Team, Sky Tavern is working with community partners to become the home to high school alpine racing and the University of Nevada, Reno Ski Team, and also expanding programs for the US Ski and Snowboard Association and the Professional Ski Instructors of America.
Along with adding more operating days, there is a need for more skiable terrain as we accommodate more skiers. Thus, it was imperative that one tree be removed at the top of the hill.
A viewer, Jennifer Teston, posted on Facebook about how she's been fighting against the removal. Below: