A space heater that was left on inside a trailer sparked a fire and killed a family cat in Wadsworth Thursday morning.
Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue and North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the Smoke Shop RV Park after 9:15 a.m.
Firefighters say the fire was contained to just the trailer, but sadly the cat died.
No other injuries were reported.
Fire crews say never to leave electric heaters on when you're not home. People need to always use caution and monitor them when using them at home.