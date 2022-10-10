A fight among about 20 prisoners at High Desert Prison has prompted recreational periods statewide to be temporarily suspended while an official investigation continues.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says the fight broke out just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday and was contained less than five minutes later.
NDOC says the inmates were back in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
NDOC adds that no serious weapons were used and that no major injuries were reported among the inmates. No staff members were hurt in the incident.
Visitation will not be interrupted except at High Desert State Prison during the investigation.
Families of the offenders involved in the incident should expect delays in communication.
(NDOC contributed to this report.)