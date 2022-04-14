No Serious Injuries After Small Plane Crashes in Hills Above Damonte Ranch

Courtesy: Washoe County Sheriff's Office

The NTSB says a pilot headed to Yerington couldn't gain altitude in time to avoid the mountains, then hit a downwind, eventually crashing the Cessna in the hills above Damonte Ranch High School last August. 

The NTSB announced the cause in a filing posted to its website. 

As a result, the NTSB says the plane made a hard landing in the mountains, nosed over and flipped. 

A total of 3 people were aboard the plane when the crash happened - none of them were seriously hurt. The trio hiked for several hours to eventually reach Mine Shaft Drive where they called authorities. 

Download PDF NTSB plane crash report
Download PDF Damonte Ranch plane crash details