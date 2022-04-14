The NTSB says a pilot headed to Yerington couldn't gain altitude in time to avoid the mountains, then hit a downwind, eventually crashing the Cessna in the hills above Damonte Ranch High School last August.
The NTSB announced the cause in a filing posted to its website.
As a result, the NTSB says the plane made a hard landing in the mountains, nosed over and flipped.
A total of 3 people were aboard the plane when the crash happened - none of them were seriously hurt. The trio hiked for several hours to eventually reach Mine Shaft Drive where they called authorities.