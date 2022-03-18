Nevada shook off a slow start to its WBI first-round contest Friday, using a big second quarter to take control and go on to a 76-63 victory over Davidson at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.
Nevada (20-11) claimed its 20th win of the campaign, the program's first 20-win season under head coach Amanda Levens and first since going 22-11 in 2010-11. The Pack also advances to the WBI semifinals for the second time in as many appearances, and will face the winner of Friday night's Cleveland State Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Friday, the Pack trailed Davidson (16-15), 22-17, after a quarter, as the Wildcats shot 61.5 percent from the field. But Nevada heated up in the second quarter, shooting 69.2 percent (9-for-13) and outscoring the Wildcats, 28-12, led by eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from Da'Ja Hamilton, who would go on to lead the Pack with 18 points on the day. Kylie Jimenez, who finished the game with 17 points, scored six in the second quarter, matching Hamilton's two 3-pointers in the frame.
The pair helped pull the Pack out of an eight-point hole early in the second, after Cassidy Gould's 3-pointer 21 seconds into the frame made it 25-17, Davidson. Consecutive triples from Kylie Jimenez followed a bucket from sister Aly, pulling the Pack to within two at 27-25, then a Lexie Givens layup tied it up with 5:13 left in the half. Givens joined Hamilton and Kylie Jimenez in double figures for the day, finishing with 11 points.
The Pack defense held the Wildcats scoreless for nearly three-and-a-half minutes, using a 13-0 run to take a 35-27 lead. Hamilton capped the run with a bucket, then added a pair of triples to get the Pack lead to nine at 41-32. Amaya West scored the final four Pack points of the frame to give Nevada a 45-34 lead at the break.
Hamilton hit another 3-pointer late in the third, giving the Pack its largest lead of the game at the time, at 60-46, with 3:03 left in the quarter.
The Pack's lead would balloon to as many as 20, as a pair of Givens free throws made it 72-52 with 3:03 to play.
For the game, Nevada shot 46.9 percent, and went 10-for-20 from 3-point range. The Pack was also automatic from the line, going 20-for-22.