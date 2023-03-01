Today, U.S. Senator Cortez Masto introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to extend the authorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act.
Senator Masto mentioned the law has delivered millions in federal funding to Lake Tahoe since it originally passed in 2000, supporting environmental protection and habitat restoration programs across the basin.
According to Representative Amodei's office, the legislation would reauthorize $415 million in funding through September 2034.
The legislation is supported by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Representatives Mark Amodei (R-Nev.-02), John Garamendi (D-Calif.-03), Dina Titus (D-Nev.- 01), Susie Lee (D-Nev.-03), and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.-04).
“We’ve made incredible progress in preserving Lake Tahoe for future generations, but there is still more to do to protect the lake from the impacts of pollution, the threat of invasive species, and the increasing number of visitors who come to enjoy the lake each year,” said Senator Cortez Masto.
“Reauthorizing this critical legislation will ensure the communities around Lake Tahoe continue to have the resources they need to support local jobs, welcome tourists, and combat climate change.”
“Lake Tahoe is one of our state’s natural treasures and an economic driver of Northern Nevada’s tourism and local economy. We’ve come a long way in protecting and preserving our beautiful lake and surrounding communities from the effects of climate change, and we must continue our conservation efforts,” said Senator Rosen.
“Lake Tahoe is a natural wonder and key pillar of our local economy,” said Representative Amodei. “We have a shared responsibility to preserve its beauty for generations to come, so I am proud to team up with my colleagues from Nevada and California to reauthorize funding for important management projects that will restore the environment and avert imminent threats in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”
“Anyone who’s visited Lake Tahoe understands the importance of preserving it for future generations. It is nothing less than a national treasure,” said Representative Titus. “I’m working with my colleagues to push for this critical funding to protect Nevada’s environment and boost our vibrant tourism sector.”
“Nevadans and tourists from around the world flock to Lake Tahoe by the millions each year to experience its world class skiing and boating, stunning trails, and incredible diversity of wildlife, making it a crucial part of our state’s economy and a landmark of our nation’s natural beauty,” said Representative Lee. “Whether it’s stopping wildfires, invasive species, or the human toll on the environment in the Tahoe Basin, we must act now to preserve the Lake and surrounding environment for generations to come.”