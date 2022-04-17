Weather Alert

...Quiet Easter Sunday Before Another Active Work Week... MONDAY AND TUESDAY... *WIND: After a pleasant day today, more active weather is on the way beginning Monday when southwest winds will gust to 30-45 mph with Sierra ridges approaching 100 mph at times. Along the Highway 395 corridor and Tahoe Basin, we will see widespread gusts of 40+ mph. There will be a chance for wind prone areas to exceed 60 mph. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible downwind of sinks and dry lake beds Monday afternoon/evening. *SNOW: A light snowfall accumulation is possible above 6,000-6,500 feet Monday night through Tuesday. Amounts will generally be less than 2 inches at lake level in the Tahoe Basin while closer to the crest, 6 to 12 inches is possible. Western Nevada will mostly be shadowed for this event, although a dusting of snow is possible above 6,000 feet. Travel across Tahoe area passes will likely be slick and hazardous Tuesday morning. WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... *A prolonged period of disturbed weather is likely during the second half of the week. While it does not look as windy as the first system, it will be colder and wetter. Three day liquid precipitation totals may exceed 2 inches across the Sierra. Snow levels should remain below pass levels through the duration of the event. Snowfall totals may exceed 2 feet in higher elevations, with 8 to 14 inches at Lake Tahoe level. Several inches will be possible in the foothills of western Nevada, but more uncertainty exists in these areas. Expect moderate to major travel disruptions across the Sierra.