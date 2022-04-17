...Quiet Easter Sunday Before Another Active Work Week...
MONDAY AND TUESDAY...
*WIND: After a pleasant day today, more active weather is on the
way beginning Monday when southwest winds will gust to 30-45 mph
with Sierra ridges approaching 100 mph at times. Along the
Highway 395 corridor and Tahoe Basin, we will see widespread
gusts of 40+ mph. There will be a chance for wind prone areas to
exceed 60 mph. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible
downwind of sinks and dry lake beds Monday afternoon/evening.
*SNOW: A light snowfall accumulation is possible above
6,000-6,500 feet Monday night through Tuesday. Amounts will
generally be less than 2 inches at lake level in the Tahoe Basin
while closer to the crest, 6 to 12 inches is possible. Western
Nevada will mostly be shadowed for this event, although a
dusting of snow is possible above 6,000 feet. Travel across
Tahoe area passes will likely be slick and hazardous Tuesday
morning.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
*A prolonged period of disturbed weather is likely during the
second half of the week. While it does not look as windy as the
first system, it will be colder and wetter. Three day liquid
precipitation totals may exceed 2 inches across the Sierra. Snow
levels should remain below pass levels through the duration of
the event. Snowfall totals may exceed 2 feet in higher
elevations, with 8 to 14 inches at Lake Tahoe level. Several
inches will be possible in the foothills of western Nevada, but
more uncertainty exists in these areas. Expect moderate to major
travel disruptions across the Sierra.