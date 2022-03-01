The DETR Day Labor Office is open again, after being closed since march of 2020 due to the pandemic. The reopening means the chance for quick employment, a temporary job, for both employers and employees.
On its reopening day, staff says, that almost everyone who showed up early in the morning, left with a job.
"I am homeless and trying to get back on my feet," says Mike Cassaday.
Twelve people showed up within the first hour and although the numbers are down from pre COVID, they say if they can place ten people with work, in one day, it's a win for them.
The office works with anyone who isn't in the traditional position for employment. It could be those experiencing homelessness, stay-at-home moms, students, or someone who has a full time job and want an extra income.
If you need more information you can register online at employnv.gov or call them at 775-687-6899.
The office is open from 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.