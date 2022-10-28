The City of Reno and Volunteers of America (VOA) Northern California and Northern Nevada held a graduation ceremony and celebration for eight members of the current class of the Reno Works program on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Reno City Hall.
The latest Reno Works session began on August 1, 2022.
To date, five graduates have secured jobs, two are pursuing their commercial driver’s licenses to become professional drivers, and one is actively seeking employment.
In addition to attending classes such as resume workshops, interview prep, conflict resolution courses, mock interviews, financial literacy and renters workshops, participants assisted in beautifying the City of Reno’s parks and facilities.
The City and VOA would like to thank the following companies for their continued partnership with Reno Works to offer time, services and mentorship opportunities:
- Caliber Hair & Makeup Studio - provided haircuts and styling
- Employ Nevada - provided orientation, connected the work crew to individualized services, and provided a workspace for online job searching with staffing
- Nevada Safety Training - provided OSHA 10 safety classes
- Pinocchio's Bar & Grill - provided catering at the graduation ceremony
Since 2015, Reno Works has received several financial donations totaling more than $200,000. Several program donors and supporters were also recognized at the graduation including:
- Geoffrey and Patricia Brooks
- The ROW – Eldorado, Circus Circus, and Silver Legacy
- Edward Friedrichs, III
- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
- Waste Management
- The U.S. Conference of Mayors
- Basin Street Properties
- Kaempfer Crowell Attorneys at Law
- Tracey Warriner
- Jeremy A. Cole
- Cindi Gil-Blanco
- Kimberly Weingartner
The City and VOA also thanked those donors who choose to remain anonymous. Some of these individuals and organizations have donated as much as $50,000 to the Reno Works program.
(City of Reno)