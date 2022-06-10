The United States is dealing with a labor shortage, including for lifeguards. Reno is no different. It's public swimming pools are open for the summer but they are operating with fewer lifeguards than in previous years.
"With an extra 10-15 lifeguards, we would be able to expand our capacities, expand lesson programs back to kind of pre-pandemic levels," Danny Gleich, Recreation Manager for Aquatics and Athletics for the City of Reno said.
Reno has enough lifeguards to operate, but fewer people can swim at one time because of ratio requirements. The American Red Cross requires one lifeguard for every 25 swimmers. In normal years, the Idlewild Pool would have up to 300 swimmers at once. Today, the pool has seven lifeguards on duty, poolside.
"We have 175 max capacity for the pool and yeah, it would be great on a warm day like this to have that 300 number, let more people in, stay out of the heat," Gleich said.
Gleich says 10 more lifeguards are getting trained, so they can start working later this summer. Most lifeguards are in high school or college, with a minimum age requirement of 15. Gabriel Schraeder is working as a lifeguard for his third summer.
"You get a lot of time outside here, definitely at Idlewild," Schraeder said. "You get to have fun, like hop in a pool every once in awhile, save some kids if need be."
Schraeder says the job pays well and offers flexible schedules. He is surprised that more people are not applying for the open positions.
"You get paid pretty well and like, the job isn't too difficult," Schraeder said. "Once you get through training, it's pretty easy-going from there."
Starting July 1, lifeguards will have a starting wage of $15 per hour. They also have the potential to get raises and promotions. The city is participating in job fairs and it is recruiting to hire more lifeguards.
"It really is just trying to get those people to really be fascinated with lifeguarding and coming back into finding the position to be fun and entertaining, so that they want to come and work for us," Gleich said.
Gleich says it would be ideal if he could hire 10-20 more lifeguards. The is also a junior lifeguard program for kids aged 11-14 that trains them to become lifeguards after their 15th birthday. The top priority is safety. More lifeguards means more opportunities for swimming lessons.
"Obviously, being safe in the water is very important to us," Gleich said. "Teaching kids to swim is one of our main priorities with, obviously, the river, the lake, everything nearby that kids can get into, backyard pools even. We want kids to know how to swim."
Gleich says it will be important to train or recruit even more lifeguards in the next few years. The new Moana swimming pool is expected to open during that time. He says that could require 30-40 more lifeguards.