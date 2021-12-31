The Washoe County School District (WCSD) wants to remind drivers to use extra caution as more students will be walking to and waiting for buses in different locations beginning Monday, January 3.
WCSD has changed its transportation procedures due to critical staffing shortages in the Transportation Department.
Most middle- and high school students who ride a bus to school will wait for their bus at a different location in the morning and will be dropped off at the same location in the afternoon beginning on Monday, January 3.
WCSD expects that there will be large groups of students waiting for buses. All stops will be supervised by District staff.
Below you can find some of the new bus stop locations:
- 6:15 a.m. to 6:55 a.m
Alice Smith Elementary School
1070 Beckwourth Drive, Reno
- 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
Sun Valley Elementary School
5490 Leon Drive, Sun Valley
Families are reminded that students should arrive at these new locations close to the pickup times.
For more information, you can visit www.washoeschools.net/Transportation