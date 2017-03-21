It looks like a regular dentist's office at first glance. "We do extractions, we do fillings, we meet patients' emergency needs,” explains Dr. Richard Lusby, but the number one tool used in this office is... love. "We all have the same commitment and belief to help other people."
Dr. Lusby is one of nearly a dozen dentists who volunteer at the Compassion Community Clinic during his time off. In fact, everyone there is a volunteer. There are close to a dozen dentists, 13 dental assistants, six hygienists, three translators, 11 prayer partners, eight office assistants, three fundraisers and 20 on the prayer team. In total, the Compassion Community Clinic is almost 100 volunteers strong and it provides basic dental services like exams, extractions, x-rays and fillings.
The faith-based clinic is completely free to anyone who walks through the doors. “So, it's a gift of love that we have and we're able to help our local citizens.” Like Carlos Luna, Sr., his son brought him here to have all of his teeth pulled. "His old dentures were failing and his natural teeth were a little too decayed. Thanks to these doctors they were able to do an extraction of the teeth,” explains Carlos Luna, Jr. Getting out of pain is priceless, but dental work wasn't in Carlos' budget, which is why they are beyond grateful for the Compassion Community Clinic. "It was a little tiny miracle. Something we really needed.”
As did Arthur Mitchell, who also needed teeth removed. Living on just his social security, he calls this clinic a blessing. “This has actually made me feel more secure that we have some place to go because it's the only place in Reno doing this work for free.”
Funded by donations from several churches and local fundraisers, the Compassion Community Clinic helps as many low-income adults as it can. These patients do not have dental insurance. Since, however, most of the staff work regular hours at their own practices, this clinic is only open two Saturdays and one Friday a month. They hope to grow the staff of volunteers to help out even more. For Dr. Lusby, it’s been a blessing. "Doing something like this is rewarding for the volunteer.”
The patients couldn't be more thankful. "Unbelievably thankful. Praise God for that.”
The waiting list exceeds 250 people. To be added to the waiting list, call (775) 358-8913 or visit www.nvccclinic.org.
Donations will be accepted for the non-profit during a benefit concert this Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at South Reno Baptist Church - 6780 South McCarran Boulevard. Our very own Mike Alger will be emceeing the event.