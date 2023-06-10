Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash in Downtown Reno

Around 6 p.m., Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on North Virginia Street near the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries shortly after.
The Reno Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the investigation. They say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor alcohol consumption appear to be factors in the crash and the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.
The identify of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at (775)334-2677 or contact secret witness at (775)322-4900.