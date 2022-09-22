On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx.

All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income.

The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain medications.

During the Governor’s State of the State address in February, he announced Nevada would be joining Oregon and Washington in a program to reduce prescription drug costs through the implementation of a statewide drug discount card.

