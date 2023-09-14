Our Someone 2 Know grew up a Girl Scout in the city of Cool, California. Now an adult, with children of her own - and living in Nevada - Allison Anderson volunteers for the organization. More specifically, she is helping young girls learn about the multi-faceted world of mining.
We caught up with Anderson at the Reno headquarters of Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada. A team is preparing to take a group of 50 young scouts to a gold mine near Battle Mountain. "We're calling it a 'A Day at The Mine', so they're gonna do a whole tour of the site and get to see everything that's going on."
Leading the excursion is Allison Anderson, Community and Government Relations Manager for i80 Gold Corp. She is passionate about what her company does and what mining does for everyone. "I think people don't realize all of the minerals that we need for technology, you know for solar panels, our cell phones, and computers and batteries."
Those minerals produced in Nevada.
Anderson has led other groups on tours, and she's especially excited about this one, because she also grew up a Girl Scout; "I remember going to Girl Scout camp and we got to canoe and be able to figure out how to canoe and work together and use that paddle.”
Now Allison’s daughter is a Girl Scout, too.
“She came back from kindergarten one day and was like, 'I wanna join Girl Scouts’' We looked into it and there wasn’t a troop at her school and I ended up being the troop leader.”
For this excursion to the gold mine, Allison procured rock and mineral boxes courtesy Nevada Division of Minerals. "So that the girls can really have some hands-on experience and get excited about the possibilities that exists.”
Like the possibility of working in the world of mining. "Geology, health and safety, environmental and reclamation, and then meet with some women in mining and talk about the different career opportunities.”
Outside of Girl Scouts, Anderson is busy with her career at i80 Gold Corp. "A real big focus for us is our sustainability and making sure that what we do is the right thing.”
Anderson also wants to make sure women and girls know they could have a future in mining. "Whether you know a little bit about mining or you don't know anything, there are so many people who are willing to mentor and teach you.”
###
Allison Anderson is also preparing for one of the Girl Scout's big, annual events that recognizes volunteer work by local scouts and raises money to support the non-profit. This is the Triumphant Luncheon in June.
To learn more about mining or Girl Scouts, check the links below –
Nevada Mining Association https://www.nevadamining.org/
I80 Gold Corp https://www.i80gold.com/
Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada https://www.gssn.org/