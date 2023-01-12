Our Someones 2 Know this week own a small Washoe County business called Nevada Roots. Mark and Janelle Stathes say their tree service is an extension of their family roots and passion for nature.
Be it in rainy weather, or clear blue skies, you will often find Mark Stathes high up a tree. "A complete view of the city from atop the tree, so, I get to see views that others don't, and it's enjoyable."
And cutting 'em down - Mark tell us - can be fun, too. "Pruning trees, removing tree, you know, there's an art to it, there's a science to it."
The Stathes’ launched Nevada Roots in 2018. "All tree services: trimming, pruning, removal, stump grinding, some defensible space work,” explains Janelle.
They quickly found customers, acquired a trailer and wood chipper, then were certified as a Nevada Green Business. "Making sure our practices are environmentally sound ones,” affirms Janelle. Like composting or mulching their green waste, plus, free tutorials on social media. While Mark is the face of those posts, he gives all the credit to his wife and partner.
"Janelle manages pretty much every aspect of the business, back office, front office."
Working together is almost second nature for the couple. Mark and Janelle began dating in high school. "In 2003, so we've been together almost 20 years, which is fantastic,” smiles Mark.
They now have three young daughters who are growing up alongside the business. "They're very involved. We call them our little associates,” Janelle laughs, lightly, “There are times when we do Nevada Roots celebrations and we bring along our mini-managers."
The family works together for community cleans ups, too - with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and they support the Northern Nevada Rave Foundation. It’s something Janelle is very passionate about. "Even before we got our business license, I said we have to be socially responsible."
It matters, both Mark and Janelle tell us, because this is home - where their roots run deep.
"We're grateful for everybody that continues to use Nevada Roots."
