NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose Highway is currently closed following the heavy snow from the storm.
Chain controls are required on all other mountain roads.
They are recommending that you do not drive if you don't need to this morning, as crews are working to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service advises that travel will be difficult today and drivers should be on the look out for damaged trees that may have fallen in the road.
NWS also says if you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry
an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing.
Expect moderate to heavy snow in the Greater Lake Tahoe areas, of up to 4 inches and up to 6 inches above 7,000 feet.
You can check the latest road conditions by calling 5-1-1.