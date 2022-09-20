- NAME: Naomi Duerr
- AGE: 66
- PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan position
- DAY JOB: Business owner for 28 years. Mineral exploration and development; geologic & water resource consulting.
- EDUCATION:
- B.S. Geology, UNR – Mackay School of Mines
- Masters in Public Administration & Policy (MPA) – Specialty in Water & Energy Policy, UNR
- HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA:
- I moved to Nevada in 1976. I have lived in Reno for 32 years and in Ward 2 for 13 years.
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I have owned and operated my own business for 28 years performing mineral exploration and geologic/water consulting. As a scientist and an entrepreneur, I bring a unique, creative, data-driven perspective to local decisionmaking.
- I am currently a Reno City Councilmember and have served on the Reno City Council as the Ward 2 Representative for two terms.
- I am a water professional and have held significant positions managing our most precious asset in the driest state, serving as the Nevada State Water Planner and the Executive Director of the Truckee River Flood Management Authority.
As the State Water Planner, my team and I developed the acclaimed Nevada State Water Plan. As the Executive Director of the Truckee River Flood Management Authority, I was deeply involved in building the new Virginia Street Bridge, construction of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony-Walmart Levee and Floodwall project, four Truckee River Restoration Projects, and the Hidden Valley Home Elevation Project. Each of these projects reduced our community’s flood risk and made Reno a better place to live and operate a business.
I currently lead or serve on 11 regional Boards and Commissions which affect residents’ everyday lives, including:
- Chair, Washoe County Animal Services
- Chair, Washoe County Debt Management Commission
- President, Western Nevada Development District (8-County, 50-member organization, focused on building infrastructure, internet services, and job training
- Truckee Meadows Water Authority
- Truckee Meadows Flood Management Authority
- Western Regional Water Commission
- Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Governing Board
- Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN)
- North Valleys Water Management Subcommittee
- Urban Forestry Commission – Liaison
- Ward 2 Neighborhood Advisory Board - Liaison
I bring a “get-it-done” attitude to each professional job I take on - whether for profit, non-profit or public service. I care deeply about our residents and am committed to being accessible and getting results for our community.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Smart Growth Management – To me this means ensuring we have sufficient, affordable housing at all price points for our residents, infrastructure to support new and existing homes and businesses, and adequate, clean water. It is also means that we understand and mitigate the impacts of development on our residents to assure they continue to enjoy a high quality of life.
Also high on my list is ensuring we have well-funded, well-staffed police and fire services, complete the new Police Safety Center and the new Fire HQ, improve traffic management, provide safe streets, and enhance recreation amenities like fields, trails and more pools, including completion of the new geothermally-heated Moana Aquatic Center in Ward 2.
If re-elected, I will continue to champion projects I am currently involved with, such as:
- Widening Steamboat Parkway,
- Creation of more affordable housing,
- Reduction of street racing and more pedestrian safety projects,
- Implementation of the South Reno Road Study, including improvements at the Veterans Parkway Roundabout,
- Development of new regional parks, including a new linear park connecting all the parks along the Truckee River, and a new “Living River” Sports Fields and Recreation Area along Mill St.,
- Virginia Range Horse Management, and
- Development of a new Virginia Range Trail System.
- IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING RENO, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- See below.
- HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN RENO?
- Continue to underwrite and support affordable housing projects through grants, acquisitions, connection fee waivers, and provision of city-owned land. Of note, I have advocated for and supported funding for four affordable housing projects in Ward 2 alone - for veterans, seniors, and working families - with two more affordable projects on the way.
- Expansion of the 80% market rate, 20% affordable rate housing concept. I sponsored the only such project to date in all of Nevada – now built in Ward 2.
- Continue to support non-traditional housing alternatives such as smaller homes on smaller lots, the use of duplexes and triplexes, and clustered homes.
- Allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) like “granny flats” where appropriate.
- Increase the use of tiny homes like Hope Springs and modular housing projects like The Village at Sage Street to expand lower-priced housing options. I have supported each of these and expect to redouble my efforts in this area.
- Encourage higher-density infill in the right places, such as within the McCarran ring where services and transportation alternatives are available. Build up not out.
- Directly negotiate rents for distressed tenants. I routinely do this and will continue to do so.
- Limit rent increases for seniors living in affordable housing complexes.
- Consider implementing “inclusionary zoning” which means a certain percentage of more affordable homes/apartments in each new large development project.
- Further reduce any remaining permitting and construction obstacles to getting projects in the ground.
- IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
My campaign motto is “Re-elect a Do-er”; I try to live up to my name every day and get results for our residents.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes, of course.