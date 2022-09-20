- NAME: Jay Kenny
- AGE: 44
- PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan
- DAY JOB: Owner of Doughboys Donuts
- EDUCATION: Graduated from University Nevada in 2001 in Communications
- HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: Since 1996
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- As a small business owner, I know what it takes to keep the doors open and lights on, stay within budget, make payroll, and ensure my staff and their families are cared for.
- The city, especially residents of Ward 2, would be best served by a new voice, a fresh perspective, and a strong leader, like me, on the city council.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- I believe it’s time Ward 2 voters have a councilmember who introduces new ideas, practices commonsense problem-solving, and has the business experience to help our economy move forward.
- If elected, I will strongly support law enforcement, prioritize economic development, and focus on building consensus around housing and sustainable growth. It’s time to get Reno back on track.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING RENO, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- Enhanced law enforcement and community safety, Reno’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and the need for workforce housing are just a few of the most important issues facing Reno.
- I believe a central component of addressing Reno’s population growth is an equal commitment to enhance public safety. With the threat of crime on the rise, it is imperative that we add more officers on our streets who have up-to-date community policing training and increased awareness on how to serve those needing mental health resources.
- Additionally, in terms of economic recovery, I believe that when the city can help businesses, it should. And when it can’t, it should get out of the way. Jobs are a big part of the answer to many issues facing our city, including housing shortages and homelessness.
- Lastly, I will work to increase accessibility to workforce housing. While Washoe County is taking on most of the responsibility for combatting our region’s homelessness, I believe the city has a responsibility to concentrate on infill development within the McCarran loop, to implement the master plan that addresses housing, and to develop innovative ways to assist the work force, such as police officers, firefighters, teachers, and healthcare workers find suitable housing.
- The bottom line is: With my experience and community engagement, I will be an effective voice for the citizens, and I will provide predictable and steady leadership to the residents of Ward 2. I know how to get things done and I’m ready to go to work for you.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN RENO?
- We are currently seeing a price drop in home sales due to interest rates and increased inventory. Rent prices, at the same time, seem to be stabilizing but still very high. It’s a supply and demand issue and demand is not going to slow down. To help with supply we should focus on providing workforce housing for critical personnel.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- The people in Ward 2 should know that I'm a political outsider, a small business owner, and a family man who believes Reno is worth fighting for.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes, I will accept the results of the election.