The University of Nevada, Reno and Archie Clayton Pre-AP Academy held their 11th College Day pep rally at Clayton Middle School Friday.
During the event, University faculty and students encouraged students to get excited about going to college.
All students received a “Future Wolf Pack Student” T-shirt provided by the University’s Division of Student Services, which they will wear during the assembly.
“We are so grateful to work with the University of Nevada, Reno. This event provides our students the motivation and inspiration to set goals to go to college,” Clayton Principal Michael Martindale said. “Through inspirational speeches from students, coaches and administrators, our students learn what it takes to prepare themselves for college as well as what opportunities are available locally.”