U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that projects in Las Vegas and Reno will receive over $2.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior for water conservation and efficiency projects.
This funding, delivered in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Cortez Masto helped pass, will support upgrades for the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District and help install over 1.5 million square feet of artificial turf at Las Vegas high schools.
“When it comes to combatting drought, I’m working to make sure Nevada has the resources it needs to continue its all-of-the-above approach,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “From modernizing our water infrastructure to encouraging drought resistant landscaping, these grants will help us increase our water conservation and keep water in the Colorado River.”
The Southern Nevada Water Authority will receive $2 million to help install over 1.5 million square feet of water-efficient artificial turf on 22 fields at 11 high schools within the Clark County School District.
The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District will receive $129,941 to upgrade turbines for the 26 Foot Drop Power Plant.
This project will help the plant generate more renewable energy.
