KTVN 2 News is proud to receive two Emmy® nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Annual Northern California Area Emmy® Awards.
The Emmy® award is presented for outstanding achievement in television.
The 2 News team is nominated in the categories of Overall Excellence and Newscast.
The nominated newscast is 2 News at 5:00pm. It included extensive coverage of the Dixie Wildfire from last summer on the day fire destroyed the town of Greenville.
The Overall Excellence nomination is a nomination highlighting the extensive good work 2 News does throughout the year, not only covering the news, but also serving the community.
“I’m so very proud today, but of this nomination, especially,” said KTVN News Director Jason Pasco. “The Overall Excellence category gave us a chance to not only highlight our wildfire, breaking news, weather and daily news coverage, but also many of the other important community service things we focused on last year. Things like our Vaccine Team initiative, the Give 2 Live Blood Drive, the laptop donation drive with Partners in Education and our annual Share Your Christmas food drive.”
The winners will be announced at the Emmy® Awards Gala on June 11th in San Francisco.
The San Francisco/ Northern California NATAS chapter is one of nineteen chapters awarding regional Emmy® statuettes. The chapter includes large and small television stations, media companies and individuals through all of Northern California from Visalia to the Oregon border. It also includes Reno, Hawalii and Guam.
