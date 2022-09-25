Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family.
Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public.
Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event activity start, and or take place entirely in downtown Reno, but the rally has expanded to include several other additional official locations.
Those locations included: Reno Harley-Davidson Dealership in Reno, Carson City Motor Sports, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City, Bucket of Blood Saloon and Delta Saloon in Virginia City.
Popular events include slow bike races, custom bike shows, tattoo competitions, mustache & beard competitions, poker runs and mo
All were rocking throughout the weekend with entertainment, vendors and great deals.
The Reno Police Department would like to thank all visitors, residents, regional partners, and event organizers and hosts for making this year's Street Vibrations Motorcycle Rally a success.
This year the Reno Police Department had made three arrests for suspected DUI's and issued 18 citations.
Reno Police say while these arrests/citations took place in and around the associated Street Vibrations venue, they may not have involved event participants.
For more information, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/StreetVibrationsMotorcycleRally/?fref=ts