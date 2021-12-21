The Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature approved more than $21 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support COVID-19 treatments as well as an intermediate care facility for youth in Clark County.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) was allocated $19.6 million to support the increase in access to monoclonal antibody treatment and other COVID-19 treatments throughout Nevada.
Through this funding, Nevadans will have easy access to oral antiviral medication and freestanding treatment centers.
"Treatments are incredibly important to Nevadans who have contracted COVID-19 to lessen the impact of the virus, and we are incredibly grateful for the resources to make the treatments more widely available,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Thank you to the Nevada Legislature for recognizing the importance of treatment options for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Monoclonal antibody treatment can be given to COVID-positive patients to reduce hospitalization, emergency room visits and, ultimately, deaths. Monoclonal antibody treatments have been reported to cut the risk of hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 by as much as 70%.
Currently, monoclonal antibody treatments are being provided across the state at about 48 facilities, including hospitals, medical centers and clinics and other health facilities.
While the cost of the treatment is free, the cost to administer the medication by a medical provider is high. This funding approval allows DPBH to ensure that equitable access to monoclonal antibody treatment is in place statewide for all Nevadans regardless of geography, demography or health insurance coverage.
Additionally, the Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) was approved for more than $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support Clark County and an intermediate care facility for youth.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and behavioral issues for children and youth has been widespread and there is an increasing number of children suffering from mental health conditions,” said Dr. Megan Freeman, State Children’s Behavioral Health Authority. “The greater the needs of the child, the more difficult it can be to find an appropriate placement and we know these funds will be put to good use to support children in Clark County needing a higher level of care.”
This funding will be used to support six beds at the Oasis Psychiatric Residential Treatment Homes. The facility hopes to provide a safe and appropriate treatment environment for those with intellectual and or developmental delays, including autism, who have intensive behavioral needs and cannot be safely cared for in the community.
Through this approval, DCFS will lease the space to Clark County who will contract a provider to support youth in need of a higher level of care. County officials anticipate that the intermediate care facility will be able to provide a safer, more appropriate treatment environment for some youth with behavioral needs who are currently living at Child Haven, the Clark County Department of Family Services’ emergency shelter.
“This is a major step to address the service deficit in behavioral health services for the children and families in Clark County,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who advocated for the funding. “Thank you to Governor Sisolak, the Nevada Legislature, and our federal delegation for approving and directing this much-needed funding to Clark County.”