Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... Starting late Tuesday night and lasting through the holiday weekend, a series of systems will bring stormy weather to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snowfall for the Sierra on Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. However, travel is likely to remain very slow with snow-covered roads and chain requirements quite possible. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is possible Thursday and Thursday night. However, snow levels are not forecast to drop to valley floors until Friday or Friday night so any impacts look limited to higher foothills above 5500 to 6000 feet. Therefore, the weekend offers the best chance for accumulating snow in the lower valleys as a colder system affects the region. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).