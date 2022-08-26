A new cannabis dispensary is celebrating its grand opening in Storey County.
PureTonic Dispensary had its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
The store is located on USA Parkway, just off I-80 east, heading towards Fernley.
It's the first dispensary in the area to operate 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
A Storey County official explains how it will benefit the local economy.
"There's probably 35,000 employees out here and I think it would be a great business opportunity for these folks, Pure Tonic, and obviously it's a good tax revenue for Storey County,” says Jay Carmona, Chairman, Storey County Board of Commissioners.
The decision to make it open 24-hours is due to the various shift schedules at surrounding companies so the area sees more people in the early morning hours.
PureTonic also offers an express window, online ordering, and curbside pickup options.