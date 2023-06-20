U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced $3.1 million in funding she secured for Lake Tahoe in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prevent and combat the spread of aquatic invasive species in the lake through the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species Program.
In 2020, Senator Cortez Masto also created the Invasive Species in Alpine Lakes Pilot Program to protect lakes like Lake Tahoe.
“Lake Tahoe is the jewel of the Sierra Nevada mountains, and the funding I’ve fought for will help make sure it is protected for generations to come,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Invasive plants like watermilfoil are already threatening the lake, and this funding will help stop spread of invasive species that would be devastating for Tahoe’s fragile ecosystems.”
These funds from the USFWS will support existing cooperative agreements with the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and augment a historic effort to restore the Lake Tahoe Basin ecosystem.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)