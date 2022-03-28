The Nye County District Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against 3 people in connection with a fentanyl and oxycodone overdose death of a Pahrump woman.
Nevada law provides for murder charges when a person is involved in furnishing drugs that cause the death of another.
The complaint alleges that the victim met with Charles Coleman, of Pahrump, and Merrissa M. Ogden and Joshua Sanchez-Lopez, both of Clark County, who provided the pills that allegedly killed the victim.
Sanchez-Lopez, Ogden, and Coleman face counts of Open Murder, a category ‘A’ felony that could carry a life sentence, and Conspiracy to Violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, a category ‘C’ felony.
Ogden also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of destroying evidence.
As of now, court dates have not been set.
(Nye County District Attorney's Office)