Four people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following a two-car crash in Washoe City Monday Evening.
It happened in the area of Eastlake Boulevard and Cottontail Lane just after 5 p.m.
Two adults and two children in one car were taken to the hospital, while the driver of the other car, who was that vehicle's sole occupant, was uninjured and remained on scene, according to a spokesperson for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
WCSO says they suspect distracted driving in the vehicle with multiple occupants may have led to the crash.